Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 224.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,504,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,127,116. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

