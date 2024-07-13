Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $103,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $3,352,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at $479,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $61.80 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.