CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

