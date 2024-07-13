Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $77,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $335.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

