CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 16th (NASDAQ:CCTG)

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 16th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of CCSC Technology International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

CCTG stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29. CCSC Technology International has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

