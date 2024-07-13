Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

