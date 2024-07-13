Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBS

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of CLBS stock opened at GBX 250.77 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Celebrus Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 260 ($3.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 226.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.