Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
