Celestia Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00010366 BTC on exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $855.97 million and $94.57 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,056,109,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,055,671,232.876514 with 196,714,760.626514 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.36124059 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $117,856,010.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

