Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.10 and last traded at $59.67. Approximately 927,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,223,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 90.0% during the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.