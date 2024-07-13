CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.
About CF Acquisition Corp. VI
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
