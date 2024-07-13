Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $239.00 at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $271.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.29.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRL opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.