Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $364.78

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.78 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 395.50 ($5.07). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.07), with a volume of 430,620 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 338 ($4.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.32) to GBX 460 ($5.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,011.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.

About Chemring Group



Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Further Reading

