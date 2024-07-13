Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

