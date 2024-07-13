Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 98.7% in June

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 904,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Chijet Motor Stock Up 8.7 %
CJET stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 171,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,931. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
Chijet Motor’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor
Chijet Motor Company Profile
Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chijet Motor
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.