Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Short Interest Down 98.7% in June

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 904,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 8.7 %

CJET stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 171,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,931. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Get Chijet Motor alerts:

Chijet Motor’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJET Free Report ) by 772.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,172 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 4.90% of Chijet Motor worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chijet Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chijet Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.