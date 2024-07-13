CIBC Raises Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target to $18.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE GATO opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Gatos Silver has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $13.99.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,425 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

