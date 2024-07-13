CIBC Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

