CIBC Raises Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601 in the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

