CIBC Raises Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$9.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

SSL opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.36 and a twelve month high of C$8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 27,200 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,376.00. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

