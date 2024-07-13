CIBC Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

