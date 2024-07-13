Citigroup Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $112.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

