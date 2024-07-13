Citigroup Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $8.20

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NVRO stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Nevro has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Nevro by 301.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

