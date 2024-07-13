Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.