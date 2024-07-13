Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CZWI opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
