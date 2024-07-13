City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 432 ($5.53), with a volume of 919922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

City of London Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,752.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

