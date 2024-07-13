ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $614.05. The stock had a trading volume of 505,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,133. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total value of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

