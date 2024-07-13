ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45,062.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 124,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 170,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $8,807,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. 9,289,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675,671. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.