ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 1.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $20.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $909.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $848.41 and its 200-day moving average is $785.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

