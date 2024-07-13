ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.18. 1,265,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,862. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

