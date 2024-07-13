ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.35. The company had a trading volume of 528,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,207. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $265.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $221,470.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,084 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total transaction of $523,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total transaction of $221,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,982 shares of company stock worth $29,429,129. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.