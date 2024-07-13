ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $530,000 in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Pixelworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,006.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Trading Up 2.0 %

PXLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 185,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,961. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXLW. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

See Also

