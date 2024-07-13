ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. 131,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,576.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,368 shares of company stock worth $2,217,506. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLKB

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.