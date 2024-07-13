ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,262 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.01. 5,983,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,116. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

