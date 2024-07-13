ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in AeroVironment by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,062 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

AeroVironment stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.25. 262,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.00 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

