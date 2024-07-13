ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,731 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.38. 2,428,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

