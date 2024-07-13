ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 2,052,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

