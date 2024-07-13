ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 114,911 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,911 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Down 4.3 %

NTNX traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,949. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -775.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $73.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

