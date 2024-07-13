ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.24. 1,528,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

