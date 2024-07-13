ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 22,998 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,998 shares during the period. WEX comprises approximately 0.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of WEX worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 229.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 37,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,371 shares of company stock worth $905,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WEX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.13. 264,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
