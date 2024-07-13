ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLMA. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,610.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $669,750. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.06. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

