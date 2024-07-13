Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 460.6% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,806. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

