Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 2.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $225.82. 2,834,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,497,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.65.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.63 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.