Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.65. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 65,700 shares changing hands.

Colonial Coal International Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 32.39 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.