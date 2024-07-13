Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21,786.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 164,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,015. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

