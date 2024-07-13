Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.82. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,541. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

