Community Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

