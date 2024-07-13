Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,788.06

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,788.06 ($35.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,838 ($36.35). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,832 ($36.28), with a volume of 90,400 shares traded.
CCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.27) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($49.96) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.
