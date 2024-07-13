Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $616.98 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,654.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00633504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00118646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00270570 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,020,682,481 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,175,584 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,505,908.2 with 4,233,005,892.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14347379 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $36,428,249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.