Conflux Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $617.92 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,564.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00634993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00117782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.00263146 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00041422 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,020,836,306 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,321,998 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,505,908.2 with 4,233,005,892.89 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14347379 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $36,428,249.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.