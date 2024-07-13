Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lowered by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $259.82. 1,032,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

