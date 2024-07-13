Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,225.07

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3,225.07 and last traded at $3,015.00, with a volume of 3101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,007.42.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,804.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,732.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 77.67%.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
