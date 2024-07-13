Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and traded as low as $16.00. Consumers Bancorp shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 1,381 shares changing hands.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Consumers Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

